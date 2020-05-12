UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Ranks 2nd Globally In Number Of COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 19 seconds ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 02:20 PM

Russia ranks 2nd globally in number of COVID-19 cases

Russia on Tuesday became second on the list of the coronavirus spreading in the world, bypassing the UK and Spain

MOSCOW, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2020 ) :Russia on Tuesday became second on the list of the coronavirus spreading in the world, bypassing the UK and Spain.

The total number of cases reached 232,243 with 10,899 registered over the last 24 hours, the emergency task force said in a daily report.

The death toll rose to 2,116 as 107 more people died over the same period, it added.

Recoveries rose by 3,711 to hit 43,512 while over 251,000 remain under medical surveillance.

To date, 5.8 million tests were carried out in Russia aiming to diagnose the disease at early stages when it is less contagious.

The country registers more than 10,000 cases a day for the second week, although in percentage the growth is slowing down.

In addition, Russia has lower deaths per 100,000 population, compared to its neighbors, accounted by the authorities for the high number of testing.

Four top Russian officials, in two weeks, including Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, were hospitalized due to the outbreak.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 187 countries and regions. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed over 286,300 worldwide, with total infections more than 4.17 million, while recoveries exceeding 1.45 million, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister World Russia Europe China Died Same Spain December Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Fawad Ch says speeches by members in the parliamen ..

44 seconds ago

COAS General Bajwa expresses concerns over attack ..

20 minutes ago

Violence flares in Afghanistan as hospital, funera ..

4 minutes ago

Shanghai to hold ChinaJoy expo in July as schedule ..

4 minutes ago

MCI prepared to tackle COVID-19, says Mayor

4 minutes ago

Russia reports over 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in 2 ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.