Russia Ranks 2nd Globally In Terms Of Numbers Of COVID-19 Tests Conducted - Official
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 05:26 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) Russia currently ranks second globally in terms of numbers of COVID-19 tests conducted in the country, Chief Sanitary Doctor Anna Popova said on Friday.
"The Russian Federation currently ranks second globally in terms of total number of COVID-19 tests conducted," Popova said at a briefing, aired by Russia-24 broadcaster.
She added that COVID-19 detectability was increasing due to the increase in tests conducted.
"In early March we conducted up to 2,000 tests daily, while we now conduct 103,500 tests in a day," Popova explained.