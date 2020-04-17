Russia Ranks 2nd Globally in Terms of Numbers of COVID-19 Tests Conducted - Official

(@FahadShabbir)

Russia currently ranks second globally in terms of numbers of COVID-19 tests conducted in the country, Chief Sanitary Doctor Anna Popova said on Friday

"The Russian Federation currently ranks second globally in terms of total number of COVID-19 tests conducted," Popova said at a briefing, aired by Russia-24 broadcaster.

She added that COVID-19 detectability was increasing due to the increase in tests conducted.

"In early March we conducted up to 2,000 tests daily, while we now conduct 103,500 tests in a day," Popova explained.