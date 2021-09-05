Russia Ranks 4th in Gold Medal Count of Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo

(@FahadShabbir)

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2021) Russia's team ” the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC) ” came in fourth in the gold medal count of the Summer Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

As of Sunday morning, Russia has 36 gold medals, 33 silver medals and 49 bronze ones.

China tops the gold medal count with 96 medals. The top three also include the United Kingdom (41 medals) and The United States (37 medals).

In the overall medal count, Russia ranks third, gaining a record 118 medals. The RPC is outrun only by China (207) and the United Kingdom (124).

The sporting event, running from August 24, is set to end later on Sunday.