UrduPoint.com

Russia Ranks First In Terms Of Number Of Tourists To Cuba - Cuban Deputy Tourism Minister

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 10th September 2021 | 11:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Russia tops the list of countries regarding the number of nationals traveling to Cuba, with over 100,000 Russians having visited the country in 2021, Cuban Deputy Tourism Minister Maria del Carmen Orellana said in an interview with Sputnik.

Russia has risen to the top of the list from the third position since last year, when the number of Russian tourists to Cuba stood at 74,019.

"Since the opening of flights, and especially since April, when the [resort town of] Varadero opened, Russia has been the main market. So far this year, we have received 103,000 Russian tourists," the official said.

Russia has always been an important partner of Cuba in the field of tourism, and the countries have a base for further cooperation in this area, Orellana added.

