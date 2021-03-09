UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Ratifies Agreement With Malta To Increase Tax On Dividends, Interest

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 09:34 PM

Russia Ratifies Agreement With Malta to Increase Tax on Dividends, Interest

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law ratifying the protocol on amending the agreement on the avoidance of double taxation with Malta, with amendments implying an increase of tax on dividends and interest to 15 percent

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law ratifying the protocol on amending the agreement on the avoidance of double taxation with Malta, with amendments implying an increase of tax on dividends and interest to 15 percent.

Russia and Malta signed the protocol in early October 2020. Under the new agreement, the base tax rate for the payment of dividends and interest by Russian companies was increased to 15 percent, however, a preferential rate of 5 percent is also provided, it applies to institutional investments, as well as for some public companies.

In March 2020, Putin ordered to increase income tax on dividends and interest transferred to foreign accounts. This required adjusting agreements with other countries to avoid double taxation. The head of state warned that Russia would unilaterally withdraw from agreements with countries that would not accept its proposals.

The changes have so far affected four countries Cyprus, Malta, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. New tax treaties with Cyprus and Luxembourg were ratified by Russia back in December. The procedure for denunciation of the agreement with the Netherlands has been launched.

Related Topics

Russia Luxembourg Vladimir Putin Cyprus Malta Netherlands March October December 2020 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Maas Agrees With Blinken Certain Conditions Must B ..

2 minutes ago

Wales call up scrum-half Davies, lock Hill for Ita ..

2 minutes ago

Cycling: Paris-Nice results and standings

2 minutes ago

'PDM's no-confidence motion to end in smoke': Gove ..

2 minutes ago

Sharjah issues preventive measures during Ramadan

6 minutes ago

Cleared for takeoff? World eyes 'health passports' ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.