Russia Ratifies Agreement With Malta to Increase Tax on Dividends, Interest

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law ratifying the protocol on amending the agreement on the avoidance of double taxation with Malta, with amendments implying an increase of tax on dividends and interest to 15 percent

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law ratifying the protocol on amending the agreement on the avoidance of double taxation with Malta, with amendments implying an increase of tax on dividends and interest to 15 percent.

Russia and Malta signed the protocol in early October 2020. Under the new agreement, the base tax rate for the payment of dividends and interest by Russian companies was increased to 15 percent, however, a preferential rate of 5 percent is also provided, it applies to institutional investments, as well as for some public companies.

In March 2020, Putin ordered to increase income tax on dividends and interest transferred to foreign accounts. This required adjusting agreements with other countries to avoid double taxation. The head of state warned that Russia would unilaterally withdraw from agreements with countries that would not accept its proposals.

The changes have so far affected four countries Cyprus, Malta, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. New tax treaties with Cyprus and Luxembourg were ratified by Russia back in December. The procedure for denunciation of the agreement with the Netherlands has been launched.