Russia Ratifies Nairobi International Convention on Removal of Wrecks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed on Monday a law on ratification of the Nairobi International Convention on the Removal of Wrecks, and the law was published on the official portal of legal information of Russia.

The Federal law was adopted by the lower chamber of the Russian parliament on November 25 and by the upper house on December 1.

The treaty sets uniform rules for the prompt removal of shipwrecks located in the exclusive economic zone of a state that may be dangerous to the environment or navigation.

The convention was adopted on May 18, 2007 in Nairobi and came into force on April 14, 2015.