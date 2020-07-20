Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law ratifying a protocol to the 2011 Russian-Venezuelan agreement giving a green light to a state loan to Caracas, according to an entry on the Russian government's legal news website

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law ratifying a protocol to the 2011 Russian-Venezuelan agreement giving a green light to a state loan to Caracas, according to an entry on the Russian government's legal news website.

The protocol was ratified by the Russian parliament last week.

"To ratify the protocol to the December 8, 2011 agreement between the governments of Russia and Venezuela on providing the government of Venezuela with a state loan, signed in Moscow on August 8, 2018," the text of the law read.

According to the protocol, Venezuela's sovereign debt before Russia, as of August 8, 2018, included $3.1 billion of consolidated debt and $217,250,171 in interest payments. The protocol also outlines the schedule of payment installments, with the latest installment in the amount of just over $342,000,000 scheduled for September 20,2026.