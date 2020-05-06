UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Reaches New Virus Milestone As Cases Top 165,000

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 05:10 PM

Russia reaches new virus milestone as cases top 165,000

Russia recorded more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases for the fourth day in a row on Wednesday, surpassing Germany to become the country with the sixth-highest number of confirmed infections

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :Russia recorded more than 10,000 new coronavirus cases for the fourth day in a row on Wednesday, surpassing Germany to become the country with the sixth-highest number of confirmed infections.

Russia has emerged as a new hotspot for the virus and in recent days has been recording the highest number of new infections in Europe.

Health officials on Wednesday reported 10,559 new cases over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 165,929, with 1,537 deaths.

The increase took Russia to fifth place in Europe, behind Spain, Italy, Britain and France.

Related Topics

Russia Europe France Germany Spain Italy Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shoaib Akhtar says he is ready to coach any team i ..

6 minutes ago

Renault Samsung's April sales fall 4.6 pct on poor ..

14 seconds ago

Civil defence teams in Sharjah deal with fire in r ..

29 minutes ago

Dubai Investments sustainable initiatives foster c ..

29 minutes ago

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Qatar Rises ..

15 seconds ago

Khanpur police arrests hundreds of youth for swimm ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.