Russia Reaches Promised Oil Output Reduction by 500,000Bpd Since May - Novak

Russia has reached the promised reduction in oil production of 500,000 barrels per day since May, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2023) Russia has reached the promised reduction in oil production of 500,000 barrels per day since May, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

"All decisions are taken in a consolidated manner by all countries, respectively, if we discuss (the change in the level of OPEC+ production), then you will find out.

And as for the current situation, since May Russia has been reducing by 500,000 barrels per day, and other countries that have committed themselves also (are reducing) another 1,100,000 barrels per day," Novak said after a meeting with Iranian Petroleum Minister Javad Owji.