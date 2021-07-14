UrduPoint.com
Russia Reacts To Germany's Explanations On 'Mixed Dates' In OPCW Draft On Navalny

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on Wednesday on Germany's explanation of inconsistencies in the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) draft report on Alexey Navalny's alleged poisoning

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2021) Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on Wednesday on Germany's explanation of inconsistencies in the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) draft report on Alexey Navalny's alleged poisoning.

In early July, Russia demanded clarifications over the OPCW draft report which said the technical secretariat, at the request of Germany, sent a group of experts to provide technical assistance concerning the incident with Navalny on August 20, the very day the Russian opposition activist fell ill aboard a Tomsk-Moscow flight. Earlier on Wednesday, the German Foreign Ministry blamed it on a mix of dates in the draft version, which was later fixed, saying that Berlin appealed to the chemical watchdog on September 4.

"This is how they scribble things hastily, correct, change, reshuffle and delete facts and throw in fake information.

That is why they do not respond to the Russian Prosecutor General's Office requests - [the story] just does not hold water. The wildest thing is that Germany always speaks for the OPCW," Zakharova wrote on Telegram.

Navalny fell ill while aboard a domestic flight on August 20. He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane had to make an emergency landing. Local doctors suggested metabolic malfunction as the main diagnosis and said there were no traces of poison in his system. Two days later, he was flown to the Charité hospital in Berlin for further treatment. Later, the German government claimed to have evidence of poisoning with a nerve agent from the Novichok group.

In September, Navalny was discharged from the hospital. Moscow insists that Berlin present the biological materials to corroborate the alleged chemical poisoning.

