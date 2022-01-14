UrduPoint.com

Russia Ready For Any Development Of Situation On Security Guarantees - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2022 | 01:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) Russia is ready for any development of the situation in regard to security guarantees, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"In the meantime, we will continue to work to ensure that we are all ready for any developments. In general, we are convinced that if there is goodwill, if there is a willingness to compromise, then mutually acceptable solutions can always be found," Lavrov told a press conference.

