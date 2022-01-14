Russia Ready for Any Development of Situation With Possible New US Sanctions - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) Russia is ready for any development of the situation with possible new sanctions by the US, Foreign Ministre Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"Anything can be expected from it (the US). But I can assure you that we are ready for any developments, in the economic sphere as well," Lavrov told reporters, adding that Russia has no illusions on the matter.