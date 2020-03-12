Russia Ready for Any Scenario, COVID-19 Spread Risk Minimized - Prime Minister

The Russian government is ready for any possible scenario amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday, adding that the risk of COVID-19 spread was minimized

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The Russian government is ready for any possible scenario amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday, adding that the risk of COVID-19 spread was minimized.

"We have already said in the beginning of March that it is necessary to take into consideration not only the previous risks, but the consequences of the coronavirus outbreak as well, while shaping the Federal budget for 2021-2023, to make sure that we are ready for different scenarios," Mishustin said at a governmental meeting.

The prime minister called on Russians to pay attention to their health and to accept understandingly the measures taken to tackle the COVID-19.

"All the measures are taken to prevent and forestall the coronavirus. This is the main motive. This is why, despite an acute situation outside Russia, the threat of infection spreading in our country is reduce to minimum," Mishustin said.