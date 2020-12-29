UrduPoint.com
Russia Ready For Arms Control Talks With US, Too Early To Discuss Parameters - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 05:01 PM

Russia is ready for further arms control negotiations with the United States but it is too early to say anything about specific parameters yet, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Sputnik

"As for the possible further cooperation with the US in arms control, for which we are actually calling, any negotiations � if and when they start � will bring some tangible result only if the US side is ready to really take into consideration Russia's interests and concerns.

This should be like what our US colleagues describe as a 'two-way street'," Lavrov said.

Russia remains ready to make an effort toward "mutually acceptable agreements."

"However, it would be premature to discuss specific parameters. At this stage, it is important that we have explained to the Americans our vision of the framework of potential agreements, which envisions work on a new 'safety formula' ... and includes all the important stability factors. This vision remains relevant," Lavrov added.

