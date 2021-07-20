Russia Ready for Aviation, Space Cooperation With All Interested Countries - Putin

Russia is ready to cooperate in aviation and the space sector with all the interested countries, President Vladimir Putin assured on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) Russia is ready to cooperate in aviation and the space sector with all the interested countries, President Vladimir Putin assured on Tuesday.

"Of course, Russia is open for cooperation in aviation and space industry with all the interested countries.

Improving flight safety, reducing the negative impact of aviation on the environment, studying extraterrestrial space � these are the areas in which scientists, designers and other experts from different countries should unite to achieve new breakthrough results, " Putin said at the opening of the MAKS-2021 international aerospace show, taking place in the Moscow region from July 20-25.

The president pointed to the great potential of the Russian aviation, praising the aircraft industry for creating new modern equipment. Putin also expressed the belief that future belongs to unmanned aerial vehicles and the use of artificial intelligence in the aviation industry.