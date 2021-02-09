Russia Ready for Constructive Cooperation With US on Iran Nuclear Deal - Diplomat

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Russia welcomes the change in Washington's policy on the Iran nuclear deal, and is ready for constructive cooperation, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov said in an interview with Sputnik.

"We definitely welcome the significant changes in the US stand, which are positive in general. We would be ready for fruitful and constructive cooperation with the US side within the implementation of the deal," Ulyanov said.