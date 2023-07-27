Russia Ready for Cooperation With Comoros - Putin

(@FahadShabbir)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) Russia is ready for cooperation with Comoros in all fields, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday, adding that the relations between the country's are based on mutual respect.

"We attach great importance to relations with the Union of the Comoros, they are based on the principles of mutual respect and consideration of each other's interests, and have the potential for development in a number of areas.

Surely, we are open for cooperation with your country in all areas," Putin said at the meeting with Chairman of African Union and President of Comoros Azali Assoumani.