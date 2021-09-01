UrduPoint.com

Russia Ready For Dialogue If West Drops Patronizing Approach - Lavrov

Umer Jamshaid 45 seconds ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 09:32 PM

Moscow is open to developing good relations with Western countries, provided that they abandon their current policy under which they see themselves as wise teachers and treat Russia as a student, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday

"We have never sought any confrontation, let alone self-isolation, and we are open to interaction with Western countries if they change their approach and stop acting as teachers that know everything and are sinless, while Russia is a student that must do its homework. That is no way to talk to anyone, least of all Russia," Lavrov told students of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.

The Russian foreign policy course is based on strong public support for steps toward strengthening sovereignty and maintaining neighborly and positive relations with "all those who are prepared to do this honestly and on an equal basis."

Tensions between Russia and the West have been simmering since 2014, when a conflict broke out in eastern Ukraine and Crimea rejoined with Russia. Neither Kiev nor Western countries recognized the legitimacy of the reunification, accusing Russia of meddling in Ukraine's affairs. Moscow has repeatedly denied any interference, and insisted that the Crimean referendum was in line with international law.

