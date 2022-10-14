UrduPoint.com

Russia Ready For Dialogue On Cybersecurity With US, But Will Not Ask For It - Moscow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 14, 2022 | 07:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) Moscow is ready for a dialogue on cybersecurity with Washington but without concession on the part of Russia, Andrei Krutskikh, the special representative of Russian President Vladimir Putin for international cooperation in the field of information security, has told Sputnik.

"We are open to dialogue, and we are always ready for it, but we will not be asking and begging for it, especially under the condition of some concessions on our part.

.. It should be an honest, serious, practical dialogue, dictated by a mutual concern to preserve the planet," Krutskikh said.

Krutskikh said that there are no signals from Washington on cybersecurity dialogue yet.

In May, Russian Security Council Deputy Secretary Oleg Khramov said that the US unilaterally ceased interaction with Russia and refused to further discuss cybersecurity issues as Washington was not ready to work together to create a global cybersecurity system.

