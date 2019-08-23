Russia Ready for Dialogue on Strategic Stability After US Exits INF Treaty - Envoy to UN

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) Russia is ready to engage in any dialogue on strategic stability after the United States withdrew from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Thursday.

"We were and we remain ready for any serious dialogue to guarantee strategic stability and security," Polyanskiy told the UN Security Council.