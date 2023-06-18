Russia Ready for Dialogue With Kiev, But Sees No Foundation for Talks - Kremlin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2023) Moscow has the political will and readiness for dialogue with Kiev, but there is no solid basis for this, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

"We must always remember that the Zelenskyy regime, that is, rather, President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy himself, has signed a decree that prohibits the presidents of Ukraine from negotiating with the Russian side.

That is, it is very difficult to talk about anything in this situation. We are ready. We have political will, we have readiness, but there is no dialogue here yet, there is no foundation for dialogue," Peskov told Russian broadcaster RT Arabic.

He also said that Russia shares the stance of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron regarding the need to maintain communication channels with Russia.

"(Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin is open to dialogue. But no specific proposals have been received so far," Peskov said.