UrduPoint.com

Russia Ready For Dialogue With Kiev, But Sees No Foundation For Talks - Kremlin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 18, 2023 | 02:50 AM

Russia Ready for Dialogue With Kiev, But Sees No Foundation for Talks - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2023) Moscow has the political will and readiness for dialogue with Kiev, but there is no solid basis for this, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

"We must always remember that the Zelenskyy regime, that is, rather, President (Volodymyr) Zelenskyy himself, has signed a decree that prohibits the presidents of Ukraine from negotiating with the Russian side.

That is, it is very difficult to talk about anything in this situation. We are ready. We have political will, we have readiness, but there is no dialogue here yet, there is no foundation for dialogue," Peskov told Russian broadcaster RT Arabic.

He also said that Russia shares the stance of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron regarding the need to maintain communication channels with Russia.

"(Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin is open to dialogue. But no specific proposals have been received so far," Peskov said.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia German Vladimir Putin Kiev From Arab

Recent Stories

Football: Euro 2024 qualifying results - 1st updat ..

Football: Euro 2024 qualifying results - 1st update

3 hours ago
 Two died in road accident

Two died in road accident

3 hours ago
 Motorcycling: German MotoGP sprint race results

Motorcycling: German MotoGP sprint race results

3 hours ago
 France counts cost after rare earthquake hits west ..

France counts cost after rare earthquake hits west

3 hours ago
 South Africa's Ramaphosa tells Putin 'war has to h ..

South Africa's Ramaphosa tells Putin 'war has to have an end'

3 hours ago
 Putin's Talks With African Delegation on Ukraine P ..

Putin's Talks With African Delegation on Ukraine Peace Initiative Finished

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.