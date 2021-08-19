MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Russia is ready to establish a dialogue with those who will rely upon the will of the Afghan people and turn Afghanistan into a prosperous state, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said.

"Russia is interested in a peaceful, united and developing Afghanistan that poses no threat to the region," Patrushev said in an interview with the Izvestiya newspaper.

"We are ready to establish a dialogue with those forces that will rely on the will of the Afghan people, follow its aspirations and work to transform Afghanistan into a normally functioning, strong, prosperous state," he said.