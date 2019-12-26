Russia Ready for Dialogue With UK for Improving Relations - Kremlin Spokesman

Russian President Vladimir Putin always stresses Russia's readiness for dialogue for establishing ties based on mutual respect, which is also true for relations with the United Kingdom, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's recent statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2019) Russian President Vladimir Putin always stresses Russia's readiness for dialogue for establishing ties based on mutual respect, which is also true for relations with the United Kingdom, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, commenting on UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's recent statement.

Johnson told The Spectator magazine earlier this week that he had changed his mind on whether it was possible to reset the relations with Russia, adding that he used to think it was possible to "start again" but he was "wrong."

"President Putin always says he is ready for dialogue with anybody for the sake of establishing good relations based on the principles of mutual respect and mutual benefit.

The same approach is applied to our vision of the Russian-British relations," Peskov told reporters, when asked whether Russia is ready for dialogue with the UK.

When asked whether Johnson had put forward any initiative to normalize the bilateral relations, Peskov said he could not currently recollect any.

"Only quite unfriendly and sometimes sharp and undiplomatic statements about our country and our country's leadership come to mind," Peskov added.