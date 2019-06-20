UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Ready For Dialogue With US If Washington Shows Reciprocal Interest - Putin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 06:39 PM

Russia Ready for Dialogue With US If Washington Shows Reciprocal Interest - Putin

Russia is prepared for dialogue with the United States as long as Washington is interested in it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his annual "Direct Line" Q&A session on Thursday, stressing that the two countries had a lot of issues to discuss

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Russia is prepared for dialogue with the United States as long as Washington is interested in it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his annual "Direct Line" Q&A session on Thursday, stressing that the two countries had a lot of issues to discuss.

"Dialogue is always good and desirable, and, of course, if the US side is demonstrating its interest ... we are ready for this dialogue, as long as our partners are prepared for it. We see what is going on there in the US internal politics, even if President [Trump] wants to make any kind of steps and discuss something, there are a lot of restrictions related to the activity of other government institutions.

Especially now, the current [US] president will be constantly looking back at demands of an election campaign, which he has already entered," Putin said during a call-in session.

Russia and the United States have a lot of issues to discuss, including those related to the international security, disarmament, and economy, the president stressed.

Putin also expressed hope the United States would sooner or later understand that imposing sanctions on Russia was "a big mistake."

Related Topics

Election Russia Washington Vladimir Putin United States Government

Recent Stories

Taxing industry in tribal areas to damage industri ..

17 minutes ago

MEPCO installs 7935 distribution transformers duri ..

47 seconds ago

Swedish Prosecution Says Will Not Appeal Court Ref ..

48 seconds ago

Pakistan Navy Conducts Annual Safety Review

22 minutes ago

OIC condemns terrorist attacks in Nigeria, Mali an ..

22 minutes ago

Trump's Iran Strategy 'a Self-Inflicted Disaster' ..

50 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.