Russia Ready for Dialogue With US If Washington Shows Reciprocal Interest - Putin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Russia is prepared for dialogue with the United States as long as Washington is interested in it, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during his annual "Direct Line" Q&A session on Thursday, stressing that the two countries had a lot of issues to discuss.

"Dialogue is always good and desirable, and, of course, if the US side is demonstrating its interest ... we are ready for this dialogue, as long as our partners are prepared for it. We see what is going on there in the US internal politics, even if President [Trump] wants to make any kind of steps and discuss something, there are a lot of restrictions related to the activity of other government institutions.

Especially now, the current [US] president will be constantly looking back at demands of an election campaign, which he has already entered," Putin said during a call-in session.

Russia and the United States have a lot of issues to discuss, including those related to the international security, disarmament, and economy, the president stressed.

Putin also expressed hope the United States would sooner or later understand that imposing sanctions on Russia was "a big mistake."