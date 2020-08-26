Russia Ready for Dialogue With US on Syria, but US Stays Cautious Before Election - Envoy

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2020) Russia is ready for a dialogue with the United States on Syria, but Washington is cautious before the upcoming presidential election, Russian Special Presidential Representative on Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said on Wednesday.

"We are ready to communicate, discuss various topics, make decisions, agree. But judging by what we have at the moment, the Americans are not ready for this," he told reporters.

According to Lavrentyev, Russia also considers the presence of the United States as an observer in the Syrian discussions in Nur-Sultan useful.

However, Washington "is still boycotting our format."

"I think it is the erroneous decision. This is their decision, but it would be good for them to get involved in this issue. We all understand that there will be presidential elections in the US in November. Therefore, any actions can be interpreted by supporters and opponents of the incumbent president [Donald] Trump in a negative way. Therefore, everyone is now being careful and trying not to make sudden movements," he said.