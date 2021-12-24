Russia Ready for Direct Dialogue With NATO on Security Guarantees - Foreign Ministry

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2021) Russia is ready for direct dialogue with NATO countries on security guarantees, Maria Zakharova, the Russian Foreign Ministry's spokeswoman, said on Friday.

"We received such a proposal (to convene the Russia-NATO Council at the level of ambassadors). I can confirm this.

Now it is being considered in practical terms, that is, how it could be done. We reaffirm our readiness for a direct dialogue with NATO on the Russian project on agreements on a security guarantee for Russia, excluding further expansion of the alliance to the East and the deployment of attack weapons systems in close proximity to Russian borders," Zakharova said during a briefing, adding that format and modalities of the dialogue are currently being worked out.

