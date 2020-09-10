Russia Ready for Germany to Invoke Chemical Weapons Convention Over Navalny- Envoy to OPCW

Russia is ready for Germany to invoke the Chemical Weapons Convention over the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, Alexander Shulgin, Russia's envoy to Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Russia is ready for Germany to invoke the Chemical Weapons Convention over the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, Alexander Shulgin, Russia's envoy to Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, told Sputnik.

"If our partners decide to use the convention, we are ready for this," Shulgin said.