Russia Ready for Gradual Tourist Season Opening - Prime Minister Mishustin

Russia is ready for gradually launching the tourist season, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday, tasking regional governors and the Federal Agency for Tourism with solving remaining problems

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Russia is ready for gradually launching the tourist season, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Monday, tasking regional governors and the Federal Agency for Tourism with solving remaining problems.

At his meeting with Russian deputy prime ministers, Mishustin expressed the belief that tourism is not only among the sectors that have been especially significantly affected by the coronavirus, but also among one of the most promising sectors, with "an exceptionally great potential and strategic meaning.

"

"We are ready for the gradual opening of the resort system. Starting June 1, holiday centers with a medical license have resumed operation in many regions," Mishustin said.

The Russian prime minister tasked the Federal Agency for Tourism and regional governors with urgently resolving remaining issues related to tourist season launch. Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said that regions would draft relevant plans by June 15.