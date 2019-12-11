UrduPoint.com
Russia Ready For Intermediate-Range Missile Moratorium On Mutual Basis With US - Lavrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 01:20 AM

Russia Ready for Intermediate-Range Missile Moratorium on Mutual Basis With US - Lavrov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) Russia is ready to refrain from deploying intermediate-range missiles as long as the United States reciprocates, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after meeting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday.

"[Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin in his letters to major countries, including the United States, including other NATO members, said that Russia had declared a unilateral moratorium on the deployment of such missiles and they would not be deployed until and in those regions until there would appear similar American-made systems," Lavrov told reporters. "A proposal was made to our Western partners, including the United States, that such a moratorium become mutual. It remains on the table."

