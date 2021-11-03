Russia Ready For Joint Work On New Conventional Arms Control Regime In Europe - Moscow
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 10:04 PM
UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Russia is ready to work together on a new conventional arms control regime in Europe, Russia's deputy envoy at the UN and other international organizations in Geneva, Andrey Belousov, said at a meeting of the First Committee of the UN General Assembly.
"Russia is ready to work together on a new conventional arms control regime in Europe that meets the interests of both Russia and other European states," Belousov said.