Russia Ready for Joint Work on New Conventional Arms Control Regime in Europe - Moscow

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia is ready to work together on a new conventional arms control regime in Europe, Russia's deputy envoy at the UN and other international organizations in Geneva, Andrey Belousov, said at a meeting of the First Committee of the UN General Assembly

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Russia is ready to work together on a new conventional arms control regime in Europe, Russia's deputy envoy at the UN and other international organizations in Geneva, Andrey Belousov, said at a meeting of the First Committee of the UN General Assembly.

"Russia is ready to work together on a new conventional arms control regime in Europe that meets the interests of both Russia and other European states," Belousov said.