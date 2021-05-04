UrduPoint.com
Russia Ready For Joint Work To Mend Russia-EU Ties - Envoy To Bloc

Tue 04th May 2021 | 12:41 AM

Moscow is ready for joint work to address the "unhealthy situation" in bilateral relations with Brussels, Russia's Permanent Mission to the European Union said on Monday, after the bloc summoned the Russian envoy

Earlier in the day, senior EU officials summoned the Russian ambassador to the bloc, Vladimir Chizhov, to criticize the recent entry ban on eight European officials. Moscow barred eight EU officials from entering Russia in retaliation to European Council sanctions against six Russians over the jailing of opposition activist Alexey Navalny on financial misconduct charges.

The EU said it reserved the right to take "appropriate measures."

"The importance of diplomatic efforts to rectify the current unhealthy situation in the dialogue between Moscow and Brussels was stressed. The Russian side reaffirmed its readiness for this endeavour," the mission said in a statement.

According to the statement, the officials discussed the current state of bilateral relations and voiced regret over "the recently intensified trend towards their deterioration."

Chizhov also provided additional explanations regarding the entry ban on EU officials.

