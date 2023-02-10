UrduPoint.com

Russia Ready For Negotiations If Kiev Takes Into Account Moscow's Position - Envoy To UN

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2023 | 03:00 PM

Russia Ready for Negotiations If Kiev Takes Into Account Moscow's Position - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Russia is ready to consider Ukraine's conflict settlement proposals if they take into account Moscow's suggestions and the situation on the ground, although Kiev has so far shown no interest in negotiations, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Our position on negotiations with Ukraine is well known and has not changed. We remain ready to consider serious proposals that take into account our suggestions and the situation on the ground," Nebenzia said.

The Ukrainian authorities, however, do not appear interested in negotiations, he added, recalling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's decree that prohibited negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"But more importantly, even if they wanted it (negotiations) in Kiev, Western supervisors would not allow him to do it. It is they, in fact, who are waging a proxy war with us to the last Ukrainian," Nebenzia said.

In September 2022, Zelenskyy said that Kiev was ready for dialogue, but only if another president came to power in Russia.

In November 2022, Zelenskyy said in a video message to the G20 summit that Kiev did not want to sign a peace agreement that would be against its interests and which Moscow would allegedly "violate immediately after the signing." Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on Zelenskyy's statement, said that his words "absolutely confirm" Kiev's unwillingness to negotiate.

Related Topics

United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia Vladimir Putin Kiev September November Agreement

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs AED445 mn green fin ..

Abu Dhabi Exports Office signs AED445 mn green finance agreements with Angola

1 hour ago
 TECOM Group reports AED2 bn in revenues in 2022, h ..

TECOM Group reports AED2 bn in revenues in 2022, highest in 22 years

2 hours ago
 Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 begins in ..

Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-23 begins in Karachi

3 hours ago
 MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassad ..

MoFAIC receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Malaysia

3 hours ago
 "Considerable progress," says IMF mission chief as ..

"Considerable progress," says IMF mission chief as ten-day talks with Pakistan c ..

3 hours ago
 23 Pakistani nationals evacuated from quake-hit Tu ..

23 Pakistani nationals evacuated from quake-hit Turkiye: FO

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.