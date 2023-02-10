UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2023) Russia is ready to consider Ukraine's conflict settlement proposals if they take into account Moscow's suggestions and the situation on the ground, although Kiev has so far shown no interest in negotiations, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzia said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Our position on negotiations with Ukraine is well known and has not changed. We remain ready to consider serious proposals that take into account our suggestions and the situation on the ground," Nebenzia said.

The Ukrainian authorities, however, do not appear interested in negotiations, he added, recalling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's decree that prohibited negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"But more importantly, even if they wanted it (negotiations) in Kiev, Western supervisors would not allow him to do it. It is they, in fact, who are waging a proxy war with us to the last Ukrainian," Nebenzia said.

In September 2022, Zelenskyy said that Kiev was ready for dialogue, but only if another president came to power in Russia.

In November 2022, Zelenskyy said in a video message to the G20 summit that Kiev did not want to sign a peace agreement that would be against its interests and which Moscow would allegedly "violate immediately after the signing." Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, commenting on Zelenskyy's statement, said that his words "absolutely confirm" Kiev's unwillingness to negotiate.