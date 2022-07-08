Russia Ready for Negotiations on Export of Grain From Ukraine - Lavrov

(@FahadShabbir)

DENPASAR (Indonesia) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Russia is ready for negotiations on the export of grain from Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"We are ready for talks with our Ukrainian and Turkish counterparts," Lavrov said during a press conference, adding that the parties "have all the solutions.

"

Kiev must unblock its ports, demine them or ensure safe passage through minefields, after which, outside the territorial sea, Ukraine, Russia and Turkey will jointly ensure the safety of relevant ships and escort them to the straits, the Russian foreign minister said. Then, the vessels will go to the Mediterranean Sea on their own.