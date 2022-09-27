UrduPoint.com

Russia Ready For Negotiations With Ukraine, But Situation And Conditions Changing- Kremlin

Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Russia Ready for Negotiations With Ukraine, But Situation and Conditions Changing- Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) Russia remains ready to negotiate with Ukraine, at the same time the situation and conditions are changing, but the goals of the special military operation remain the same, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"President (of Russia Vladimir Putin) said that Russia, of course, retains its willingness to negotiate. But as the situation changes, so do the conditions, and we have repeatedly spoken about this. But in general, the principle remains the same: all the goals of the special military operation (remain the same)," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Vladimir Putin Same All

Recent Stories

GCU VC reacts to criticism over hosting Imran Khan ..

GCU VC reacts to criticism over hosting Imran Khan as Chief Guest

38 minutes ago
 Information on expanding cooperation between Turkm ..

Information on expanding cooperation between Turkmenistan and the European Union

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) electio ..

Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) elections 22/23 have entered the fina ..

1 hour ago
 UHS plans to extend in-service death benefits to i ..

UHS plans to extend in-service death benefits to its staff

2 hours ago
 Citizens of Islamabad take a break from chaos to a ..

Citizens of Islamabad take a break from chaos to attend Art Therapy by Atom Camp

2 hours ago
 Jamshed Dasti arrested in dishonesty case in Rawal ..

Jamshed Dasti arrested in dishonesty case in Rawalpindi

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.