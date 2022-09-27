Russia Ready for Negotiations With Ukraine, But Situation and Conditions Changing- Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) Russia remains ready to negotiate with Ukraine, at the same time the situation and conditions are changing, but the goals of the special military operation remain the same, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"President (of Russia Vladimir Putin) said that Russia, of course, retains its willingness to negotiate. But as the situation changes, so do the conditions, and we have repeatedly spoken about this. But in general, the principle remains the same: all the goals of the special military operation (remain the same)," Peskov told reporters.