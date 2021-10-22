Russia Ready for New Contacts With US on Ukraine - Source in Moscow

Russia is ready to have new contacts with the United States on Ukraine if it sees some mutual interest, a high-ranking diplomatic source in Moscow told Sputnik on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) Russia is ready to have new contacts with the United States on Ukraine if it sees some mutual interest, a high-ranking diplomatic source in Moscow told Sputnik on Friday.

"We are always open for contacts with the Americans and anyone else, we have never evaded dialogue," the source said.

"(US Under Secretary of State Victoria) Nuland actively communicated with the Russian side when she was a member of the (Barack) Obama (presidential) administration, under (ex-Russian presidential aide, Vladislav) Surkov, and we have never closed this channel for discussing Ukraine with the Americans. We are ready to continue if there is mutual interest," the source added.