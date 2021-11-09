Russia Ready for Normandy Talks, But Colleagues Have Problem With Joint Document - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) Moscow is ready for negotiations in the "Normandy format" at the ministerial level and at the summit, but it is necessary to prepare a joint document in advance, and the colleagues still have a problem with this, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik.

Ukrainian presidential spokesman Serhiy Nykyforov said earlier that Ukraine, France and Germany were ready for negotiations in the "Normandy format" both at the level of ministers and at the level of heads of state, but Russia was delaying the meeting.

"Russia is ready for a meeting of ministers and a summit. (Russian President Vladimir) Putin told (German Chancellor Angela) Merkel and (French President Emmanuel) Macron about this. You just need to prepare a document in advance that reflects joint understandings. Our colleagues still have a problem with this," Peskov said.