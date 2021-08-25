Russia Ready for 'Pragmatic Dialogue' With EU - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Russia is prepared to develop a mutually beneficial and respectful dialogue with the European Union despite the deterioration in relations in recent years, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

Lavrov made the statement at a press conference in Vienna after the meeting with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg.

"From our side, we have expressed willingness to develop a pragmatic dialogue with the European Union and its members, but only as equals and in a mutually respectful manner, and to seek agreements in spheres that are of mutual interest," Lavrov said.

Describing the current state of Russia-EU relations as "deplorable," Lavrov said that Moscow "has reduced contacts with Brussels to a minimum because of the EU policy aimed at containing Russia."

Russia and the EU have been on strained terms since 2014, when Crimea voted to become part of Russia. Brussels sided with Ukraine in refusing to recognize the referendum as legitimate and imposed sanctions on Moscow. The Russian government responded reciprocally, maintaining that sanctions is not a productive approach to international relations.