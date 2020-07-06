UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Ready For Respectful Dialogue On Open Skies Treaty - Ryabkov

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 09:40 PM

Russia Ready for Respectful Dialogue on Open Skies Treaty - Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stressed on Monday that the country does not reject dialogue on the Open Skies Treaty, but believes it should be only based on mutual respect.

Commenting to Sputnik on the Open Skies Treaty participating nations' video conference, focusing on the United States' decision to withdraw from the deal, Ryabkov said that most of the participants of the talks expressed regret over Washington's exit, but tried to shift the responsibility on Russia. The deputy foreign minister slammed this approach of the Western nations as counterproductive.

"We do not reject dialogue, but it can only be equitable and based on mutual respect, with no obtrusion of opinions," Ryabkov said.

Russia calls on the Open Skies Treaty participants to find a package solution to settle claims, the official went on to say.

"But we cannot agree to the prejudice of our own interests, especially taking into consideration that the US side's claims against us are groundless, which we have repeatedly said," Ryabkov added.

Related Topics

Russia Washington United States From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed launches 3D Printing Strategic ..

31 minutes ago

CDA launches integrated system to report violation ..

1 hour ago

Return of flights to Dubai airports an important s ..

1 hour ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits SEHA’s drive ..

2 hours ago

Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanita ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan’s itinerary of England tour confirmed

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.