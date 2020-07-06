Russia Ready for Respectful Dialogue on Open Skies Treaty - Ryabkov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov stressed on Monday that the country does not reject dialogue on the Open Skies Treaty, but believes it should be only based on mutual respect.

Commenting to Sputnik on the Open Skies Treaty participating nations' video conference, focusing on the United States' decision to withdraw from the deal, Ryabkov said that most of the participants of the talks expressed regret over Washington's exit, but tried to shift the responsibility on Russia. The deputy foreign minister slammed this approach of the Western nations as counterproductive.

"We do not reject dialogue, but it can only be equitable and based on mutual respect, with no obtrusion of opinions," Ryabkov said.

Russia calls on the Open Skies Treaty participants to find a package solution to settle claims, the official went on to say.

"But we cannot agree to the prejudice of our own interests, especially taking into consideration that the US side's claims against us are groundless, which we have repeatedly said," Ryabkov added.