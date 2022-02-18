UrduPoint.com

Russia Ready For Serious Dialogue Despite Unsatisfactory Answers From US, NATO - Vershinin

Sumaira FH Published February 18, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Russia Ready for Serious Dialogue Despite Unsatisfactory Answers From US, NATO - Vershinin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) Russia has received unsatisfactory answers from NATO and the US on the security proposals, however, Moscow remains willing to hold serious discussions and dialogue, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told reporters on Thursday.

"It's very clear that the strategic stability is something that should be supported by everybody, and in our proposals we were very much concrete about the ideas we would like to discuss. We got the answers from NATO and and from US. The answers... globally speaking, do not satisfy our concerns, but at the same time we said that we are ready for serious discussions and serious dialogue," Vershinin said.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Same From

Recent Stories

Opposition will fail in its objectives against gov ..

Opposition will fail in its objectives against govt: Ali Zaidi

42 minutes ago
 Blinken Outlines at UNSC Sequence of How Russia Wo ..

Blinken Outlines at UNSC Sequence of How Russia Would 'Invade' Ukraine

42 minutes ago
 Founder of $3Bln Asset Investment Funds Faces Secu ..

Founder of $3Bln Asset Investment Funds Faces Securities Fraud Charges - US Just ..

42 minutes ago
 At Least 2 People Killed in Separate Accidents Cau ..

At Least 2 People Killed in Separate Accidents Caused by Storm in Germany - Repo ..

53 minutes ago
 Blinken Says He Arrived at UN Not to Start War in ..

Blinken Says He Arrived at UN Not to Start War in Ukraine But to Prevent One

53 minutes ago
 Biden's Words About Russian Attack on Ukraine in C ..

Biden's Words About Russian Attack on Ukraine in Coming Days Escalate Situation ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>