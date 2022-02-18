Russia Ready for Serious Dialogue Despite Unsatisfactory Answers From US, NATO - Vershinin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th February, 2022) Russia has received unsatisfactory answers from NATO and the US on the security proposals, however, Moscow remains willing to hold serious discussions and dialogue, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told reporters on Thursday.

"It's very clear that the strategic stability is something that should be supported by everybody, and in our proposals we were very much concrete about the ideas we would like to discuss. We got the answers from NATO and and from US. The answers... globally speaking, do not satisfy our concerns, but at the same time we said that we are ready for serious discussions and serious dialogue," Vershinin said.