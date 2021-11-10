UrduPoint.com

Russia Ready For Substantive Dialogue With Canada On Syria - Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 10th November 2021 | 12:01 PM

Russia Ready for Substantive Dialogue With Canada on Syria - Ambassador

Russia is open to a practical dialogue with Canada on the Syrian conflict, Ambassador in Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Russia is open to a practical dialogue with Canada on the Syrian conflict, Ambassador in Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told Sputnik.

"We know Ottawa's position on Syria. In some aspects it coincides with the Russian one, first of all in terms of supporting the work of the Constitutional Committee in Geneva, the efforts of the UN secretary general's special representative for Syria, Geir Pedersen, and adherence to the UN Security Council Resolution 2254," Stepanov said. "We are ready for a substantive dialogue with Canada on Syrian issues in case of mutual interest and based on the facts we have 'on the ground'."

During the 10-year conflict, Syria has managed to defend its statehood and curtail the terrorist threat, the diplomat went on.

The humanitarian situation remains extremely difficult.

"However, it is hardly fair to tie reconstruction assistance for the Syrians to some kind of political conditions and requirements. It would be desirable that the West make its Syrian policy more realistic," Stepanov stated. "But over time, I think life will put everything in the right place."

The conflict in Syria has been going on for a decade, first erupting as part of the wave of Arab Spring protests across the middle East and North Africa. It has since turned into a full-scale war between government forces, armed opposition and terrorist groups, as well as various international actors.

