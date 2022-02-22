Russia Ready for Talks in Light of LPR, DPR Recognition - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Russia is ready for negotiations in light of Moscow's decision to recognize the independence of the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR and LPR), Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"Even in the most difficult moments ...

we say that we are ready for the negotiation process, therefore, on our part, the position remains the same ” we are ready for the negotiation process, we always stand for the use of diplomacy," Zakharova told the SolovyovLive show on YouTube, commenting on the possibility of a meeting of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US State Secretary Antony Blinken.