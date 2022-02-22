UrduPoint.com

Russia Ready For Talks In Light Of LPR, DPR Recognition - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published February 22, 2022 | 12:00 PM

Russia Ready for Talks in Light of LPR, DPR Recognition - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) Russia is ready for negotiations in light of Moscow's decision to recognize the independence of the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk (DPR and LPR), Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday.

"Even in the most difficult moments ...

we say that we are ready for the negotiation process, therefore, on our part, the position remains the same ” we are ready for the negotiation process, we always stand for the use of diplomacy," Zakharova told the SolovyovLive show on YouTube, commenting on the possibility of a meeting of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US State Secretary Antony Blinken.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Same Luhansk Donetsk Independence YouTube

Recent Stories

Rain-wind Thunderstorm in Upper and Central parts ..

Rain-wind Thunderstorm in Upper and Central parts of the Country expected

10 minutes ago
 PM will pay a two-day official visit to Russia fro ..

PM will pay a two-day official visit to Russia from tomorrow

26 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 February 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd February 2022

3 hours ago
 Shoigu Says Ukraine Deployed Almost 60,000 Troops ..

Shoigu Says Ukraine Deployed Almost 60,000 Troops Near Donbas, Preparing Provoca ..

14 hours ago
 Shelter for traumatised apes in DR Congo's strife- ..

Shelter for traumatised apes in DR Congo's strife-torn east

14 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>