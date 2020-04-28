UrduPoint.com
Russia Ready For UNSC Video Summit This Week, But Other Countries Need Time - Lavrov

Russia was ready to hold a video summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council this week, but other countries need more time, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

"There is no specific date yet for the video conference of the leaders of the countries � permanent members of the UN Security Council, which is planned to be focused on the coronavirus.

We were ready to hold this event this week. As I understand it, some other countries need to further study the situation," Lavrov said at a press conference following an informal BRICS Foreign Ministerial Council in a video conference format.

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed organizing a meeting of leaders of permanent members of the UN Security Council (Russia, the United States, China, France, the United Kingdom). At the moment, all countries have expressed their willingness to participate in such a meeting.

