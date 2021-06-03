Russia Ready for US Possible Attempts to Hinder Nord Stream 2 Certification - Diplomat

Russia's permanent representative to the European Union, Vladimir Chizhov, expressed the belief that the United States could make attempts to hinder the certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline once its construction is completed, and assured that Moscow is ready to tackle that

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2021) Russia's permanent representative to the European Union, Vladimir Chizhov, expressed the belief that the United States could make attempts to hinder the certification of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline once its construction is completed, and assured that Moscow is ready to tackle that.

"The US believes that it is impossible to stop the construction, but after construction is completed, the certification period begins, and they could throw up roadblocks ... We are ready for anything. Europe needs the Nord Stream 2 no less than we do. As you know, some major European energy companies are participating in the project, alongside out Gazprom.

And I am not even talking about the position of the German government," Chizhov told Sputnik on Thursday the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF).

