UrduPoint.com

Russia Ready To Agree With EU On Fair Emergency Energy Mechanisms - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 12:50 AM

Russia Ready to Agree With EU on Fair Emergency Energy Mechanisms - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2021) Russia will consider agreeing on energy mechanisms for emergencies with the European Union on a fair and mutually beneficial basis given the current crisis, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

"Taking into account the experience of the current crisis and what used to happen in the past, we can probably agree on mechanisms for emergencies, if they are fair and are created on a mutually beneficial basis. Then we can have fixed options contracts for sudden temperature drops ... Our contractual commitments are sacred for us," Lavrov said at a meeting with representatives of the Association of European Businesses (AEB).

The need for closer systemic cooperation on energy between the EU and Moscow has become more evident now, when prices in the fossil fuels market have skyrocketed, especially in the natural gas market, and Europe has faced a surge in the cost of electric power, Lavrov added.

The prices for natural gas have been going up in the European market over the past few months, spurred by increasing energy demand amid the global economic recovery after months of COVID-19 lockdowns, as well as limited supply.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting on energy prices in Europe. The president noted that Russian gas company Gazprom fulfilled its contractual obligations and assured partners that it will continue to do so, adding that it may also consider the possibility of increasing gas supplies.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Europe European Union Company Vladimir Putin May Gas Market (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Former Afghan Leader Abdullah Says Internal Flaws, ..

Former Afghan Leader Abdullah Says Internal Flaws, US-Taliban Deal Weakened Gove ..

27 minutes ago
 Qasim Suri, MD Bait-ul-Maal visit Quetta Civil Hos ..

Qasim Suri, MD Bait-ul-Maal visit Quetta Civil Hospital

27 minutes ago
 IRSA releases 117,533 cuseces water

IRSA releases 117,533 cuseces water

27 minutes ago
 Dr Faisal for vaccinating eligible children agains ..

Dr Faisal for vaccinating eligible children against COVID-19

27 minutes ago
 Being obese may up mental health issues in teens

Being obese may up mental health issues in teens

54 minutes ago
 UN Chief Condemns 'Barbaric' Attack on Mosque in A ..

UN Chief Condemns 'Barbaric' Attack on Mosque in Afghanistan - Spokesman

54 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.