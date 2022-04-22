UrduPoint.com

Russia Ready To Arrange Evacuation Of Civilians From Mariupol - Military

Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Russia Ready to Arrange Evacuation of Civilians From Mariupol - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) Russia is ready to arrange safe evacuations of civilians, if there are any, at Azovstal plant and other areas of Mariupol wishing to leave, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center, said on Friday.

Ukraine has claimed that there were civilians among the Ukrainian military sheltered at the Azovstal metal plant in Mariupol, surrounded by Russian forces. Russia has responded that if there indeed were civilians, they are guaranteed life and safe evacuation under a "humanitarian pause."

"Civilian population can be transferred to any location, both a territory controlled by Ukrainian troops and Russia.

It is up to each individual to make this decision," the official said.

Those wishing to surrender or leave Azovstal should walk out of the premises holding white flags ” they will be guaranteed life, safety and medical assistance. This applies to "all categories," Mizintsev said.

Russia's humanitarian initiative stays in effect round-the clock with evacuation vehicles and ambulances on standby at all times, according to the Control Center, the military said. The information is also being broadcast on radio every 30 minutes and has been conveyed to the Ukrainian side through Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Vehicles Mariupol All

Recent Stories

Security agencies in NSC meeting reiterate no fore ..

Security agencies in NSC meeting reiterate no foreign conspiracy against PTI gov ..

15 minutes ago
 Ajay says film-making has become tougher now

Ajay says film-making has become tougher now

33 minutes ago
 GDP Growth in Advanced European Economies to Decli ..

GDP Growth in Advanced European Economies to Decline to 3% - IMF

13 minutes ago
 Inflation Projected at 5.5% in Advanced European E ..

Inflation Projected at 5.5% in Advanced European Economies, 9.1% in Emerging Mar ..

13 minutes ago
 Most Concerning Risk for Europe is Sudden Stop of ..

Most Concerning Risk for Europe is Sudden Stop of Energy Flows From Russia - IMF

15 minutes ago
 Sanjrani appeals to nation to support 'Earth Day' ..

Sanjrani appeals to nation to support 'Earth Day' by showing love for planet

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.