Russia Ready to Arrange Evacuation of Civilians From Mariupol - Military

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) Russia is ready to arrange safe evacuations of civilians, if there are any, at Azovstal plant and other areas of Mariupol wishing to leave, Col. Gen. Mikhail Mizintsev, the head of the Russian Defense Ministry's National Defense Control Center, said on Friday.

Ukraine has claimed that there were civilians among the Ukrainian military sheltered at the Azovstal metal plant in Mariupol, surrounded by Russian forces. Russia has responded that if there indeed were civilians, they are guaranteed life and safe evacuation under a "humanitarian pause."

"Civilian population can be transferred to any location, both a territory controlled by Ukrainian troops and Russia.

It is up to each individual to make this decision," the official said.

Those wishing to surrender or leave Azovstal should walk out of the premises holding white flags ” they will be guaranteed life, safety and medical assistance. This applies to "all categories," Mizintsev said.

Russia's humanitarian initiative stays in effect round-the clock with evacuation vehicles and ambulances on standby at all times, according to the Control Center, the military said. The information is also being broadcast on radio every 30 minutes and has been conveyed to the Ukrainian side through Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk.