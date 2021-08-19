Russia Ready to Assist in Evacuation From Afghanistan - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Russia is ready to provide aviation services to evacuate people from Afghanistan to other countries, the Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"In order to prevent the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, we are ready to provide Russian civil aviation services to ensure fly out any number of Afghan citizens, including women and children, to any foreign countries that show interest in receiving and accommodating them," Zakharova told a briefing.