Russia Ready To Assist In Restoration Of Unified Energy System In Central Asia - Putin
Umer Jamshaid Published October 14, 2022 | 03:50 PM
ASTANA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) Russia is ready to assist in the restoration of the unified energy system in Central Asia, President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
"Our country is ready to provide practical assistance in restoring the unified energy system of Central Asia, which will certainly increase the energy security of all countries in the region," Putin told the Russia-Central Asia summit in Astana.