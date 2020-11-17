UrduPoint.com
Russia Ready To Assist Int'l Organizations In Safe Refugee Return To Karabakh - Lavrov

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 11:17 PM

Russia stands ready to help international humanitarian organizations in facilitating safe return of refugees to the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) Russia stands ready to help international humanitarian organizations in facilitating safe return of refugees to the Nagorno-Karabakh region, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Lavrov spoke at a press conference following a meeting with Peter Maurer, the president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, in Moscow.

"With regard to the return of refugees, both Azerbaijani and Armenian, they must return to their traditional places of residence in full compliance with international humanitarian law, safely and voluntarily. And, certainly, they should be helped to settle in the places of their former residence, especially in cases when these places had been hit by hostilities and require reconstruction .

.. And here, certainly, international organizations could play their role. We will promote it in every possible way," the minister said.

The top Russian diplomat stressed the importance of helping those willing to return as soon as possible and creating the safest and most comfortable conditions for them.

Last week, the leaders of Armenia, Azerbaijan and Russia adopted a joint statement on the cessation of hostilities in Nagorno-Karabakh from November 10.

Under the deal, Azerbaijan retains control of the territories it captured during the conflict, while Russia deploys peacekeepers along the line of contact of the warring parties and to the Lachin corridor connecting Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia.

