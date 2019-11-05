UrduPoint.com
Russia Ready To Assist Kurds-Damascus Talks On SDF Joining Syrian Army - Vershinin

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 03:06 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Russia is ready to assist talks between the Kurds and Damascus on Kurdish units of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) joining the Syrian government's army, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said Monday.

"We have repeatedly said that we support the dialogue between Kurdish representatives and the central authorities in Damascus and consider the Kurds as an integral part of Syrian society," Vershinin told reporters.

When asked a clarifying question if Russia is ready to assist talks on the Kurdish People's Protection Units of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) joining the Syrian government army, Vershinin said Moscow was ready for this "on all aspects."

Army Syria Moscow Russia Damascus

